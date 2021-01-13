See $200 Million Casino And Resort Planned For Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS January 13, 2021) Go here to see the 3D video by WarHorse Gaming, LLC.
It’s a “conceptual glimpse of the exterior and interior of the casino and race course facilities. WarHorse Gaming claims the casino and accompanying resort will bring more than 900 jobs to Lincoln Race Course, near S. 1st Street and West Denton Road.
A casino and resort are also planned in Omaha and South Sioux City.
Expanded gaming in some form is expected as early as late 2021, with full casino operations up and running during 2022.
