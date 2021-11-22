Puddle of Mudd MELTDOWN!

Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin walked offstage mid-show after complaining about stage lights and arguing with the sound engineer.
It happened during the band’s Saturday night show in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Fan-shot video shows Scantlin covering his eyes from “blinding” stage lights, then cursing out an unseen crew member before unplugging his guitar and walking off stage.
Several fans complained on social media that it was one of the worst shows they’d ever seen – including at least one fan who walked out before Scantlin’s meltdown.
All I heard about the Lincoln show was that he wasn’t on stage very long and that The Rewind and Paisty Jenny were great!