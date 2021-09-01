Missing SUV Found In Field, Items Inside Are Missing
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 1)–Lincoln Police say someone found the SUV stolen Monday night, after a 26-year-old woman got out to help get a wandering dog.
A passerby saw the SUV a soybean field Tuesday evening in the area of 95th Street and Fletcher Avenue, in northeast Lincoln. The woman’s belongings were not inside. Monday evening, the woman stopped, but left her SUV running near 27th and “M” to help a dog running around the street.
When she got back to her unlocked vehicle…it was gone, along with her purse, laptop, cell phone and handgun. Call Crime Stoppers if you can help…(402) 475-3600.