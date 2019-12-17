Lincoln Bans Vaping

(KFOR NEWS December 17, 2019) Starting January 1st, vaping will no longer be allowed in restaurants, bars and businesses. The City Council vote was unanimous. The change also bans vaping in 16 Lincoln vape shops with lounges.
Council member, Roy Christensen, tried passing an amendment giving them 60 days before implementing the change, enough time to create legal framework for exemption…but his amendment did not pass.
The council also raised the age to buy and use tobacco in Lincoln from 18 to 19 to be in sync with state law.
