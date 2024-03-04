Korn teases debut album 30th anniversary news

Korn is teasing an announcement related to the 30th anniversary of their self-titled 1994 debut album.

In a Facebook post on Monday, March 4, the “Freak on a Leash” metallers have shared a video animating the Korn album cover, along with the number 30 appearing in the background. In the caption, they simply write, “Tomorrow.”

The album Korn was released in October 1994, and helped set the stage for the nu metal era of the ’90s and early 2000s. It spawned the single “Blind” and is certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

Korn’s most recent record is 2022’s Requiem.

