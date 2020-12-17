      Weather Alert

HUSKER FOOTBALL: 31 Players Sign To Play At Nebraska

Dec 16, 2020 @ 11:33pm

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Dec. 16)–The Nebraska football program announced the addition of 31 players Wednesday on the first day recruits were allowed to sign National Letters of Intent during the early signing period. The Huskers signed 19 scholarship players in the early signing period and also announced 12 walk-ons who have been admitted to UNL and paid their enrollment deposit.

Nebraska’s 19 scholarship players come to Lincoln from 10 states. For the second time in three years, the Huskers signed five in-state prospects, while Georgia (3), Iowa (3) and Texas (2) were the other three states with multiple players who signed with Nebraska. The Huskers’ announced walk-on class include 10 Nebraskans and a pair of Iowa natives.

Fourteen of Nebraska’s 18 high school scholarship recruits were considered for prep All-America honors by Sports Illustrated. Eleven members of the scholarship class plan to enroll in January and get a head start on their Husker careers.

Scholarship Signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown / Previous School
Koby Bretz DB 6-2 195 Omaha, Neb. / Westside
Ru’Quan Buckley DE 6-5 280 Wyoming, Mich. / Godwin Heights
Marques Buford Jr. DB 6-0 190 DeSoto, Texas /
Trinity Christian School/St. Thomas More (Conn.) Prep
James Carnie TE 6-5 220 Roca, Neb. / Norris
Gabe Ervin Jr. RB 6-1 190 Buford, Ga. / Buford
Thomas Fidone II TE 6-5 220 Council Bluffs, Iowa / Lewis Central
Mikai Gbayor ILB 6-2 220 Irvington, N.J. / Irvington
Kamonte Grimes WR 6-3 200 Naples, Fla. / Palmetto Ridge
Heinrich Haarberg QB 6-5 190 Kearney, Neb. / Catholic
Shawn Hardy II WR 6-3 190 Kingsland, Ga. / Camden County
Randolph Kpai ILB 6-3 185 Sioux Falls, S.D. / Washington
Henry Lutovsky OL 6-6 320 Crawfordsville, Iowa / Mount Pleasant
Seth Malcom ILB 6-3 205 Tabor, Iowa / Fremont-Mills
Latrell Neville WR 6-4 195 Fresno, Texas / Hightower
Teddy Prochazka OL 6-9 280 Elkhorn, Neb. / South
AJ Rollins TE 6-6 230 Omaha, Neb. / Creighton Prep
Jailen Weaver DL 6-8 320 Antioch, Calif. / Antioch
Malik Williams DB 6-0 190 Atlanta, Ga. / Buford
Branson Yager OL 6-8 330 Grantsville, Utah / Grantsville

Walk-Ons

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown / Previous School
Derek Branch DB 5-11 175 Lincoln, Neb. / Southeast
Alex Bullock WR 6-2 190 Omaha, Neb. / Creighton Prep
Blake Closman DB 5-10 190 Elkhorn, Neb. / Millard North
Sam Hoskinson OL 6-0 245 Omaha, Neb. / Elkhorn South
Kelen Meyer PK 6-3 190 Ord, Neb. / Ord
Evan Meyersick TE 6-5 185 Omaha, Neb. / Millard West
Weston Reiman OL 6-2 290 Weeping Water, Neb. / Weeping Water
Beau Schaller OL 6-2 265 Waukee, Iowa / Waukee
Matthew Schuster RB 5-9 170 Cozad, Neb. / Cozad HS/Ashland Greenwood HS
Jarrett Synek QB 6-0 190 Hastings, Neb. / Hastings
Payton Weehler DB 6-3 190 Blockton, Iowa / Mt. Ayr
Aiden Young RB 5-9 175 Omaha, Neb. / Elkhorn