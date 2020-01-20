District 23 Senator Seeks Reelection

LINCOLN-(KFOR Jan. 20)-Senator Bruce Bostelman (R) of Brainard announced in a statement Monday that he has filed to seek reelection to the Nebraska Legislature in District 23, which includes Butler and Saunders Counties as well as most of Colfax County. Senator Bostelman began his tenure in the Nebraska Legislature in 2017.
In his statement, Senator Bostelman said that, if reelected, he will fight for property tax relief, growing agriculture and Main street, and defending pro-life values. He added he believes in moving Nebraska forward and creating opportunities for rural communities.
Sen. Bostelman has received endorsements from Governor Pete Ricketts and Lt. Governor Mike Foley as well as former Governor Dave Heineman, former Governor Kay Orr, and numerous State Senators.
The primary election will take place on May 12, 2020 and the general election will take place on November 3.