Zoo Welcomes First Giraffe

History was made Tuesday afternoon when the Lincoln Children’s Zoo welcomed its first giraffe. The 15 month old baby female giraffe is the first of 3 that will be arriving this fall. Zoo Executive Director John Chapo says the months between now and when the Zoo expansion is finished will give the three time to get used to their surroundings and to each other. The zoo will have a naming contest for the new giraffe. Lincoln Public Schools’ first graders will be charged with that task.

by Dale Johnson, KFOR News

The post Zoo Welcomes First Giraffe appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Flood Watch Remains In Effect Rain Seems To Never End, Flooding Concerns Increase Man In Jail After High Speed Chase In Northwest Lincoln Midwest Economy Made A Slight Rebound In August University of Nebraska System Enrollment Dips Nuclear Waste Passing Through NE