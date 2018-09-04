Zoo Welcomes First Giraffe

History was made Tuesday afternoon when the Lincoln Children’s Zoo welcomed its first giraffe. The 15 month old baby female giraffe is the first of 3 that will be arriving this fall. Zoo Executive Director John Chapo says the months between now and when the Zoo expansion is finished will give the three time to get used to their surroundings and to each other. The zoo will have a naming contest for the new giraffe. Lincoln Public Schools’ first graders will be charged with that task.

