The Lincoln Children’s Zoo has released another new series of trading cards this week. A series of 20 is being given out, five per week, over several weeks. Tuesday’s release includes the second five.

Animals featured on this week’s collectible cards include

:

Lulu the ring-tailed lemur

Violet the violet turaco

Orville the flying squirrel

Tink the red panda

Banjo the kookaburra

Cards can be obtained by asking any zookeeper during a visit! Additional cards will be unveiled over the next three weeks. The complete series will include over 20 unique cards!

The post Zoo Offers Free Trading Cards appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.