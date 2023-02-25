Zero 9:36 premieres new single, “Self-Destruct”

ATCO Records

Zero 9:36 has premiered a new single called “Self-Destruct.”

The track arrives ahead of the “Adrenaline” artist returning to the road in May for a live run, including sets at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.

“I’m looking forward to playing shows again this spring/summer and hearing the reaction to ‘Self-Destruct,’” Zero 9:36 says. “The track is really everything I do in one package; it was a lot of fun to make.”

You can listen to “Self-Destruct” now via digital outlets.

“Self-Destruct” follows Zero 9:36’s 2022 single “Stuck in My Ways.”

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) ﻿﻿

