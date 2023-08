GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: Robert Plant performs on the Pyramid Stage during day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 28, 2014 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Are you a mega fan of Led Zeppelin or David Bowie? An upcoming auction has some rare signed albums from both bands.

Read more on the auction here