Zakk Wylde announces Berzerkus Festival featuring BLS, Rival Sons and more

Guitarist Zakk Wylde is staging his own festival, which he’s calling a “roll-and-roll circus extravaganza!!”

The Berzerkus Festival — named after Berserkers, Wylde’s nickname for his fans — is set for September 14 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania. In addition to Wylde’s band Black Label Society, the lineup includes Rival Sons, Clutch, Black Stone Cherry, Cody Jinks and Led Zeppelin, Van Halen and Iron Maiden tribute bands.

In addition to the music, the festival will include a craft beer area, a car show, a music gear market, a strong man competition and a battle of the bands. Plus, fans with motorcycles are encouraged to join Ride for Dime, which leaves from the Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson and travels to the festival.

The charity ride celebrates the life and legacy of late Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell. Wylde plays guitar in the reformed lineup of Pantera.

Tickets go on sale February 2. Visit BerzerkusFestival.com for all the details.

