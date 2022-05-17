You’re gonna need a bigger boat!
David Bowie’s custom-designed yacht is up for sale.
The boat, which was commissioned from Italian yard Benetti in 1974, has now been listed for sale with an asking price of roughly 5.1-million dollars.
