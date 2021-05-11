YOUR VOTE WILL COUNT

This is GREAT NEWS. The Foo Fighters and Iron Maiden will both be included in fan votes being submitted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
This means that both bands are now on the official ballot to be voted on for the upcoming Hall of Fame induction.
Tina Turner lead the fan votes, followed by Afro-beat artist Fela Kuti, The Go-Gos, then Iron Maiden and Foo Fighters.
The official announcement of who will be going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be announced later this month.
Learn more and vote for your band