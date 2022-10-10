Your kids need this

Ice hockey goalie trying to catch puck during game in indoor arena full of spectators.

Do you have a young hockey fan in the house? Then they probably are fascinated with the Zamboni. Seriously who isn’t amazed by this huge machine that looks like it could have come from a Star Wars movie.

Hockey kids are now in luck. They’ll be able to drive the Zamboni in the driveway. The Zamboni Company and the NHL partnered with Kool Karz Playground to launch the world’s first electric Zamboni ride-on toy, which is releasing this month.

Full story from ESPN.com