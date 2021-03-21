Younger Age Group Focus For Vaccine Starting Monday
(KFOR NEWS March 21, 2021) Starting Monday March 22, people in Lincoln and Lancaster County age 50 to 64 will be eligible for COVID vaccine shots. Local health officials will be moving into Phase 2A, which includes people ages 50 through 64. The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department encourages people in this age group who have not already registered to do so at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
CLINICS IN THE COMING WEEK INCLUDE:
Thursday, March 25, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first doses for residents age 60 and older
Friday, March 26, Pinnacle Bank Arena – second doses for residents age 70 and older and some educators.
Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for March 20
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 49
Total number of cases: 29,111
Deaths reported today: 0
Total number of deaths: 224
Recoveries: 15,984
Weekly positivity rate:
- March 7 through 13: 3.9 percent
- March 14 through 20: 4.2 percent
Risk Dial: mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 88,845
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 50,608
Last week’s clinics:
- Wednesday, March 17, Pinnacle Bank Arena – nearly 2,800 second doses for residents age 71 and older
- Thursday, March 18, Pinnacle Bank Arena – more than 7,700 first doses for residents age 63 and older, educators, childcare providers, grocery staff, food processors and transportation workers
- Friday, March 19, Pinnacle Bank Arena – more than 7,700 first doses for residents age 63 and older, educators, childcare providers, grocery staff, food processors and transportation workers
Registration: An online COVID-19 vaccine registration form for Lancaster County residents is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register. The vaccine is not yet available for the general public. As vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.
Drive-through testing is available from:
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377
Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.
