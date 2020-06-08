You want the best? He was the BEST!
It’s a sad day for KISS fans even if they never put a face to that voice. YOU WANT THE BEST, YOU GOT IT! He was one of the best. KISS is mourning the passing of its original road manager, J.R. Smalling, who died after a battle with bone cancer.
Smalling guided the band through its early tours in the mid-70’s, and is best known for his intro at the beginning of their iconic Alive! album, shouting “You wanted the best and you got it! The hottest band in the land, KISS!”
The band posted a tribute to Smalling on Sunday, writing that he was “fiercely loyal” and “did whatever necessary to make sure we could do our full show no matter who stood in the way”.
