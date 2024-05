One of my favorite 3 bands, the Misfits, will be headlining a show in Austin, Texas this summer.

Along with the Misfits, plan on seeing punk legends Suicidal Tendencies, Reverend Horton Heat, and Agnostic Front. Are you kidding me right now? Tickets go on sale Friday for the August 10th at the Moody Center. Road trip?

