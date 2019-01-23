You know what this is about…

We’re full into Blammy’s season, and last week you were tasked with voting for best album of 2018. Honestly, I didn’t think GVF would pull out on top, but you made it happen.

I know I’m not suppose to pick favorites, but dammit I love these guys. Thanks for making my dreams come true Blaze Army! Go vote for breakout artist NOW!

And since you seem to be listening to my opinion… one band stands out amongst the rest. One band resides right here in your hometown. Only one. And they kick ass. And they’re playing at Zoo Bar on Saturday.