You had me at FREE

When you put the word FREE in front of anything people pay attention. When it comes to French Fries, it’s an extra bonus FREE thing. Starting Monday 4/25, Burger King unveils a new benefit for a BK membership. Check this…. free fries every week, for the rest of the year, with any purchase.
The best part? Yes it gets better….Frequent Fry’ers can pick whatever size fry desired – small, medium, or large.
Need more? Becoming a Burger King Royal Perks Members also comes with delicious deals on delivery orders and early access to new menu items. So, let’s plan on meeting up for lunch at Burger King.