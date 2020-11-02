YOU FORGOT ABOUT THE MURDER HORNETS, DIDN’T YA?
Two “murder hornet” queens have finally been captured after escaping while scientists eliminated a nest in Washington.
On Wednesday, scientists cut down and removed a tree containing what they believe to be the first sight of an Asian giant hornet nest. After cutting into the tree more thoroughly, they discovered two queen hornets.
On October 24th, the team had used a vacuum to kill more than 85 hornets found in the Washington tree. 13 hornets were kept alive for further research.
Full of larvae, the hornets nest will be kept by scientists for observation. The team will continue searching for and capturing any remaining hornets that may be in the area.