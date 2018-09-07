You Drink & Drive, You Lose Results

Results from Lincoln Police Department “You Drink & Drive, You Lose” campaign from August 24th through September 2nd:

Official Speeding Citations 4

Speeding Warnings 44

Traffic Signal 5

Traffic Signal Warnings 12

Stop Sign 3

Stop Sign Warnings 5

Seatbelt Citations 2

Seatbelt Warnings 14

No Insurance 4

No Insurance Warnings 42

No valid Registration 9

No valid Registration Warnings 23

Reckless Citations 3

Other Traffic Violation Citations 51

Other Traffic Violation Warnings 179

Suspended Drivers 7

Criminal 6

Warrant Arrests 2

DWI 22

DUID 3

Minor In Possession 2

Total Number of Citizen Contacts 349

Total Citations / Warnings / Arrests 456

Officers conducted high visibility traffic enforcement and took a zero tolerance approach to drivers under the influence of alcoholic liquor and/or drugs.

 

The post You Drink & Drive, You Lose Results appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Suspects In Lincoln Woman’s Murder Back In Nebraska Record Enrollment at Bryan Traffic Fatal Identified Actor Burt Reynolds Dead Woman Falls From Truck, Dies From Injuries Person Of Interest In Lincoln Bank Robbery Could Be In Tennessee