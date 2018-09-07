You Drink & Drive, You Lose Results

Results from Lincoln Police Department “You Drink & Drive, You Lose” campaign from August 24th through September 2nd:

Official Speeding Citations 4

Speeding Warnings 44

Traffic Signal 5

Traffic Signal Warnings 12

Stop Sign 3

Stop Sign Warnings 5

Seatbelt Citations 2

Seatbelt Warnings 14

No Insurance 4

No Insurance Warnings 42

No valid Registration 9

No valid Registration Warnings 23

Reckless Citations 3

Other Traffic Violation Citations 51

Other Traffic Violation Warnings 179

Suspended Drivers 7

Criminal 6

Warrant Arrests 2

DWI 22

DUID 3

Minor In Possession 2

Total Number of Citizen Contacts 349

Total Citations / Warnings / Arrests 456

Officers conducted high visibility traffic enforcement and took a zero tolerance approach to drivers under the influence of alcoholic liquor and/or drugs.

