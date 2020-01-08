“You Drink & Drive, You Lose” December Campaign Results

The Lincoln Police Department participated in the “You Drink & Drive, You Lose” law enforcement campaign December 1st, 2019 through January 1st, 2020. During that time, officers conducted high visibility traffic enforcement and took a zero tolerance approach to drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Funding for this project was provided by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety. The Lincoln Police Department made 72 DWI/DUI arrests during the project, a decrease of 33% from 2018 were there was 108 arrests.
The campaign totals for the month of December were 8 arrests for drug impairment (DRE) offenses , 15 arrests made for having more than one DWI offenses,8 felony DWI/DUI arrests, and 22 motor vehicle accidents were investigated where alcohol was a suspected factor.
