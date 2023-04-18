You Could Just Move to JAPAN?

Despite inflation and rising interest rates, it’s still possible to purchase a home for as little as $25,000 – providing you’re willing to move to Japan.

The country is home to an estimated 11 million empty houses, all abandoned by their former owners, according to the Nomura Research Institute. While abandoning a house might seem foolish to Americans, homes in Japan typically decrease in value over the years until they eventually become worthless; so it makes more sense to abandon a house and buy a new one.

In fact, when a buyer purchases a used home in Japan, he or she is actually paying for the land it’s sitting on, the Nomura Research Institute reveals. Experts predict as much as 30 percent of Japan’s houses will be vacant by 2033.