You can NEVER have enough band shirts
NEWPORT, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: David Bowie performs on stage on the third and final day of "The Nokia Isle of Wight Festival 2004" at Seaclose Park, on June 13, 2004 in Newport, UK. The third annual rock festival takes place during the Isle of Wight Festival which runs from June 4-19. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** David Bowie
Just when I thought I owned enough bands shirts, along comes David Bowie‘s estate. The estate is releasing a new line of clothes with LA Pop Art. The collaboration will feature Bowie-themed items featuring hand-drawn “word art” designs.
Check out The Bowie collection