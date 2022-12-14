You Can Buy Flea’s L.A. Compound For Just $8.8 Million

Got an extra $9 million lying around? Then we’ve got good news – you can afford to buy Flea’s massive Los Angeles compound. The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist recently dropped the asking price on the six-acre property from $9.8 million to $8.8 million. What does that money get you? Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a 50-foot swimming pool, and a ‘movie pavillion with catering kitchen’. Oh – and a breakfast nook. The Red Hot Chili Peppers will tour Australia – where Flea was born – in January. If you had $10 million to spend on the house of your dreams, what kind of features would it have?