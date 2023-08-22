Yost Named New President and CEO of YMCA of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 22)–The Lincoln YMCA Board of Director on Tuesday announced that Renee Yost will be the YMCA of Lincoln’s new president and CEO.

Yost will succeed Barb Bettin, who will retire in October after 39 years with the YMCA, the last 21 as CEO. For the past 11 years, Yost has served as the YMCA’s chief financial officer and will now oversee leading the organization’s strategic initiatives (fundraising, membership and programming).

“Renee’s background in finance and strategic planning, along with her passion for people and commitment to the YMCA mission make her an exceptional fit for the future of this organization,” shared Lori Druse, YMCA board chair. “We’re confident she’ll be a positive leader for our staff and members, while continuing to nurture the Y’s mission within the community.”

Yost earned a business administration accounting degree from Creighton and is a certified public accountant, but inactive. Before YMCA of Lincoln, Yost served in the accounting departments at Olsson and Landscapes Unlimited.

“I am deeply inspired by the YMCA’s commitment to empowering individuals, promoting healthy living, and fostering social responsibility. The Lincoln YMCA has a rich history in our community, and I look forward to working alongside our talented staff, members, and volunteers to grow our impact for the youth, families, and seniors we serve,” shared Yost.