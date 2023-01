An ice cold Resse’s Peanut Butter Cup is amazing! I can only eat mine when it’s been refrigerated or in the freezer. I guess I’m not alone here. Reese’s has unveiled some tasty frozen treats including Reese’s Peanut Butter Sandwich, Reese’s Mini Pieces Light Ice Cream, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cones and a Reese’s Peanut Butter Frozen Dairy Dessert Bar.

