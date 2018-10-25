Yeah, we’re that girl who has a birthday month.

You know those girls who celebrate their birthday for a whole week, or worse… an entire month? They say things like “you can’t be mean to me because it’s my birthday month!” or “You have to take that shot because my birthday is next Tuesday”. They’re like ticking time bombs of insecurity and alcohol consumption.

You can’t even blame us really… because the Blaze Birthday Bash is so effin’ epic, you’ve got to talk it up for the entire HALF YEAR leading up to it.

Plus, I bet our invites list trumps your sister-in-laws any day… Papa Roach, Shinedown, Asking Alexandria?! Meanwhile Kathy gets her dog dressed up as a cupcake and expects you to be impressed.

Let us be that girl, and get yo A$$ to the Blaze B-day Bash… in March… of next year. kthxbai.