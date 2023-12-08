YAY – New Christmas Gift Card Scam!

Buying some gift cards for the holiday season? Beware of a new scam known as ‘card draining’.

Here’s how it works: scammers will take gift cards off the rack, take down all the information, then put them back. Then, they simply wait for someone to buy and activate the gift card, then use it for themselves.

Several such incidents were reported in Colorado over the summer.

How to spot the scam? Make absolutely sure the gift card package hasn’t been opened or tampered with before buying – and if it has been, alert the cashier or a store employee.