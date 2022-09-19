YARRRRRRRR today!
September 19, 2022 11:27AM CDT
Long John Silver’s is offering free fish or chicken to anyone who talks or dresses like a pirate today.
The move is celebration of “Talk Like a Pirate Day.”
To take advantage of the offer, stop by any participating Long John Silver’s locations and talk like a pirate to earn the choice of a free piece of fish or chicken.
Anyone who dresses like a pirate will earn a free two-piece fish or chicken basket.
The Talk Like a Pirate Day promotion is valid at participating locations nationwide today only.