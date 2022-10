Fruitcake-flavored Mountain Dew is starting to hit shelves for the holidays.

Mountain Dew “Fruit Quake” will roll out nationwide by November.

According to the label, it’s got a nice blast of “artificial fruitcake flavor.”

The reviews for the Fruit Quake flavor are mixed so far.

One Mountain Dew super-fan said it’s even grosser than the gingerbread flavor and one said it tastes like the inside of an arts-and-crafts store.