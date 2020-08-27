Wounded Police Officer In Critical Condition — Blood Donations Needed
Lincoln, NE (August 27, 2020) Police chief Jeff Bliemeister says the officer who was shot by a suspect Wednesday at 33rd and Vine remains in critical condition. The shooting took place at a private residence as the Police Department’s gang unit was serving an arrest warrant for 17 year Felipe Vazquez, who was wanted to assault in connection with a homicide that took place in early March in the 2200 block of Orchard Street.
“The suspect shot Investigator Mario Herrera in the torso” the Chief said. “Mario has undergone multiple surgeries, and is still fighting for his life. He is listed in critical condition”
Sheriff Terry Wagner is conducting the investigation of the shooting. He said officers were inside the residence negotiating with Vazquez and 19 year old Orion Ross.
“The negotiations continued for almost a half an hour. Vazquez and (Ross) broke out a front window and jumped out of the residence. As those two were fleeing the residence, Vazquez fired a semi-automatic pistol at LPD officers who were stationed outside of the residence, striking Investigator Herrera.”
Ross was arrested just across the street from the home, on the playground of Hartley Elementary School. No students were on the playground, because the school had been placed in lockout prior to the beginning of the arrest. Vazquez ran, and was captured at another residence about six blocks south of the shooting site, near 33rd and O.
Chief Bliemeister and Sheriff Wagner asked that anyone wishing to help the Officers make arrangements to donate blood at the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.