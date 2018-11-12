World War I Service Flag

the Lincoln High School media center will display the school’s original WWI Service Flag to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of Armistice Day. Once described as a “silent tribute,” the large flag containing 323 stars hung over the building’s entrance during the First World War. After receiving word of the Armistice agreement, the flag was taken down on and paraded through the streets of Lincoln by students. A slideshow will feature photos of Armistice Day festivities, as well as the names of the 20 Lincoln High war casualties honored on the plaque in the north entrance.