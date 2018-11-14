Worker Killed in Wednesday Morning Fall

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a construction worker was injured in a fall at a worksite in northern Sarpy County.  First responders were dispatched around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday to the Andover Point Apartments.  The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Jerome Charvat was working on an elevated platform before plunging between 20 and 30 feet to the ground.  He was flown to an Omaha hospital.  The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident, and federal safety officials have been notified.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Candidate Announces for Lincoln City Council Joint Disease Leads to Omaha Zoo Euthanizing Giraffe Schools To Have Stronger Mental Health Emphasis Man Attacked After Injuring Roommate’s Dog Man Arrested For Assaulting His Girlfriend, Not Allowing Her To Leave LPD Arrests Teen After Becoming Confrontational Following Assault