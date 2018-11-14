Worker Killed in Wednesday Morning Fall

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a construction worker was injured in a fall at a worksite in northern Sarpy County. First responders were dispatched around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday to the Andover Point Apartments. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Jerome Charvat was working on an elevated platform before plunging between 20 and 30 feet to the ground. He was flown to an Omaha hospital. The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident, and federal safety officials have been notified.