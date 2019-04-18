Worker Dies, Another Injured In Fall At Fremont’s COSTCO Plant

A 56-year-old man was killed and another was injured after falling 40-feet while working at the COSTCO plant in Fremont on Thursday.

According to a release by Fremont police, around 9:30 a.m., it was reported that two workers working at the hatchery building at the COSTCO plant, located at 1000 E Cloverly Road, fell approximately 40 feet from a basket in which they were working.

Emergency personnel responded and discovered one of the workers, a 56-year-old male, suffered fatal injuries in the fall.

The second worker, a 26-year-old male, was taken by helicopter to Bergan Mercy hospital in Omaha.

The exact nature of his injuries is unknown.

According to the release, the incident is being investigated by the Fremont Police Detective Bureau and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).