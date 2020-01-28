Work Ethic Camp Inmate Escaped and Captured

An inmate was apprehended shortly after jumping the fence at the Work Ethic Camp (WEC) in McCook Tuesday morning. The escape occurred just before 9:30 a.m.
37 year old Ryan Lykens was taken into custody near the facility around 45 minutes later.
Staff members noticed that razor wire along the fence line at the facility had been pushed aside and followed tracks in the snow to a nearby canyon.
When they found him, he refused multiple directives to stop and surrender. Staff members then deployed chemicals to gain his compliance. Shortly thereafter, deputies arrived on the scene and took Lykens into custody.
Lykens was taken to an area urgent care facility for stitches resulting from an injury he received during the escape.
Lykens is currently sentenced on charges out of Dodge County including possession of a deadly weapon, terroristic threats and domestic assault. He has a tentative release date of October 31, 2020.
