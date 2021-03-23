      Weather Alert

Work Begins On Rosa Parks Way

Mar 23, 2021 @ 4:17am

(KFOR NEWS  March 23, 2021)   Weather permitting, work begins March 25 on Rosa Parks Way

Work includes traffic signal upgrade and culvert replacement.  Through traffic to West A Street with be closed.   All ramps to and from US-77 will be open to downtown. Southbound US-77 to downtown but will be down to one lane.   Closures will begin at 7:00 pm March 25 to 1:00 am on March 26th.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

