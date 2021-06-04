Work Begin on I-80 Between Lincoln and Greenwood
(KFOR NEWS June 4, 2021) Weather permitting, work will begin June 7 along I-80 between Lincoln (exit 405) and Greenwood Interchanges (exit 420), according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Iowa Civil Contracting, of Victor, Iowa, has the $4,288,818 contract. Work includes pavement repairs, crack and joint sealing, and new pavement markings. Work will take place at night, 8:00 p.m. through 7:00 a.m. the following morning. Traffic will be maintained with lane closures and reduced speed limits. Work is expected to be completion is the spring of 2022.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.
