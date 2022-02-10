Woman’s Body Found Near Fire Pit At Southeast Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)–Police are still in the middle of an investigation, after a woman’s body was found near a fire pit at a southeast Lincoln home this week.
LPD was called to the home just off of 56th and Sherman, where the woman’s husband came home to find his wife dead with some burns on her body. Investigators say there are no signs of any foul play or some sort of struggle.
Police continue looking into what led to the woman’s death.