Woman Stabbed at North Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 15)–Lincoln Police are investigating a reported stabbing from Sunday morning at a home near 14th and Superior, where a 27-year-old woman was stabbed three times in the neck.

Investigators say the woman was hospitalized with what are believed to be non life-threatening injuries. Police are still looking for a suspect, they say, is a 25-year-old man. The Nebraska State Patrol’s helicopter was brought in to help search for the suspect.

No other details were immediately available. If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.