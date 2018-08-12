Woman Shot Early Sunday Morning Near Downtown Lincoln
By Lincoln News
Aug 12, 2018 @ 9:55 AM

Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning near 17th and “E”, after a report of a 20-year-old woman being shot in the leg.

Investigators say the woman was taken to the hospital, before police got to the scene.  In a news release, police say the woman was wounded in the lower leg and her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said they have no suspects at this time and if anyone has any information into what happened, call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

