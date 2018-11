Lincoln Police are looking for at least two men after a 20-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

It happened near Capitol Avenue and F west of Lincoln High around 8:30 p.m.

Police Officer Angela Sands told KFOR News  the woman met up with two males to sell her phone using the Let Go app.  One of the men pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim and then they left.

At this point, no arrests have been made.