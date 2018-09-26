Woman Nearly Has Her Car Stolen While Filling Up Gas Tank

An attempted robbery outside a downtown area convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Police say a woman was filling up her car at the U-Stop at 21st and “K”, when she saw someone sitting in the driver’s seat of her car. The victim grabbed her keys and threw them out of the car, before a fight started.

The suspect, who looked like she was a teen, ran away.

Police are still going over security video.

 

The post Woman Nearly Has Her Car Stolen While Filling Up Gas Tank appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Outgoing Nebraska DHHS Head Touts Achievements In Office HUSKER FOOTBALL: Big Red Improving Day-By-Day HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Season Tickets Sold Out At PBA Disaster Training Planned For Wednesday At The Lincoln Airport Security Photos Released of Suspect Who Sexually Assaulted Teen New Industrial Plant Will Also Fuel Clean Power Production