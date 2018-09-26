An attempted robbery outside a downtown area convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Police say a woman was filling up her car at the U-Stop at 21st and “K”, when she saw someone sitting in the driver’s seat of her car. The victim grabbed her keys and threw them out of the car, before a fight started.

The suspect, who looked like she was a teen, ran away.

Police are still going over security video.

The post Woman Nearly Has Her Car Stolen While Filling Up Gas Tank appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.