Woman In Jail, Suspected of Robbing Another Woman Jogging In Central Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 13)–A 19-year-old woman is in jail, suspected of robbing a 23-year-old woman jogging early Friday morning in central Lincoln, then crashing an SUV into a tree before taking off.
Lincoln Police say the victim was jogging in the area of 35th and Apple, when she was hit in the back of the head by an unknown woman, later identified as Avery Belgum. The victim tried to defend herself against Belgum, who knocked the woman to the ground and took off with the victim’s iPhone and Beats head phones for a loss close to $1,100.
Police say Belgum took off in the silver Jeep and moments later, near 33rd and “Q”, the SUV hit a three and everyone inside fled the area. A short time later, Belgum was tracked down, where she had the robbery victim’s phone on her and keys to the Jeep.
Belgum was arrested for robbery.