Woman Escapes After Being Held By Armed Man

LINCOLN–(KFOR August 19)–Lincoln Police say a man is in jail, after he held a 29-year-old woman against her will on Saturday.
Officer Angela Sands says the woman was helping 34-year-old Joshua Hoegemeyer pack in a hotel room near 11th and Calvert, when she saw he had a gun. After getting packed up into his pickup, Hoegemeyer apparently took off speeding, at times going more than 100 mph.
Sands says the woman tried to get out several times, but Hoegemeyer allegedly threw a can of soda in her face. Sands adds that Hoegemeyer slowed down near 17th and Harwood, after he punched the rearview mirror and hurt his hand. The woman was able to escape and call for help.
Hoegemeyer, a previously convicted felon, was arrested on several charges, including first-degree false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
The woman happens to be the sister of Hoegemeyer’s ex-girlfriend.