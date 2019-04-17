Woman Dies From Injuries in Weekend Shooting

Lincoln Police say the 54-year-old woman who was critically injured in a Lincoln shooting on Saturday has died.

LPD says Rachel Garten died of her injuries sustained in a shooting near SW 18th Street and W Jean, after she was shot in the head. 58-year-old Eric Garten, who was also at the scene, died after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say they know Eric shot himself and are investigating into who shot Rachel. Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said when officers arrived around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, they went to check on the well being of Rachel. When officers approached Eric in a bedroom, he raised a gun and took his own life, Bliemeister said.

On Monday, Bliemeister said the department is still looking into all possibilities, including murder/suicide or a double suicide.