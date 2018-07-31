Woman Dies After Being Shot In North Lincoln Home

A homicide investigation is underway after a 36-year-old woman was shot and later died from her wounds early Tuesday morning.

It happened inside a home at 20th and Fairfield around 3:45am, according to Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the woman had been shot, and life-saving measures were being performed by others in the home. Officers and members of Lincoln Fire and Rescue took over life-saving measures, while she was taken to the hospital. Chief Bliemeister said the woman died just before 5am.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and details on the suspects are still limited.

Bliemeister said the suspects were intruders who got inside the home, adding not enough information is known to say whether there is an ongoing threat to the public.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

