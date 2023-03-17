Woman Critically Hurt In Single Vehicle Crash Thursday Night

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 17)–One person is in the hospital following a single vehicle crash late Thursday night in northeast Lincoln.

This happened along Huntington Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets, according to Police Captain Duane Winkler. He tells KFOR News no other immediate details were available since the investigation is ongoing, but did say first responders found a woman behind the wheel of the vehicle.

She was taken to a Lincoln hospital in critical condition.