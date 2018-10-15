Woman Critically Hurt After Limb Falls On Her Sunday In Central Lincoln

A 69-year-old Lincoln woman is in critical condition after a tree branch fell on her Sunday afternoon while she was trying to remove other branches from her car.

Police say the woman was removing the branches with her neighbor in the area of 45th and M streets when the limb fell around 2:30 p.m, during which time wet snow was falling in Lincoln.

On Monday morning, Police Officer Angela Sands said the woman remains in critical condition. The 63-year-old man who helped the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The falling branches caused damage to the car and the home.